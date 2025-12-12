Counselling session on hospitality organised for students

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, organised an insightful counselling session on hospitality for the students of classes XI and XII. The session was conducted by Rajnit Kohli, who has served as Principal, Institute of Hotel Management, Bathinda, and also as Associate Director, Hospitality Food & Beverage Service, at Chitkara University, and Dean, Academics, and Head of Department at Chitkara School of Hospitality. The session was highly interactive, as Rajnit Kohli engaged students in discussions on the growing scope and diverse avenues in the hospitality industry. She elaborated on job prospects in hotel management, food and beverage services, tourism, event management, and culinary arts. The interaction enabled students to ask questions, clarify their doubts, and gain a clearer perspective on academic pathways and skill requirements in the field.

