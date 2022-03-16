COVID-19 vaccination of children in 12-14 age group begins in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Mar 16
The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began at around 2,000 centres in Gujarat on Wednesday to cover 22.63 lakh beneficiaries.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the inoculation drive at a primary school in Borij village in the state capital Gandhinagar, the CM's office said in a statement.
Patel interacted with some of the beneficiary children at the school and encouraged students to get vaccinated. He also interacted with health workers conducting the vaccination drive and lauded their work.
"The vaccine doses will be administered to the eligible children by the state health department in collaboration with the education and women and child development departments, among others," the release said.
Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the children in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, as per the Centre's guidelines.
The state health department has secured 23.05 lakh doses of Corbevax for the purpose, and they have been stored in cold chain facilities at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, the CMO said.
"More than 2,500 vaccinators across nearly 2,000 centres in the state will carry out the drive," it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...
Arvind Kejriwal leaves for Punjab to attend Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony
Elaborate arrangements have been made for Mann's oath-taking...
Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion
Family finds son setting up chairs at the swearing-in venue
Supreme Court upholds Centre’s OROP policy for defence forces
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud orders re-fixation exe...