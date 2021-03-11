Covid cases: New Zealand pull out of Thomas Cup Final

New Delhi, May 4
The New Zealand badminton team has pulled out of the 32nd edition of the Thomas Cup Finals, to be held in Bangkok from May 8, after a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
The USA badminton team will replace NZ in group D. “Team New Zealand has withdrawn from the BWF Thomas Cup Finals 2022 due to a significant number of their squad being unable to participate,” the game’s governing body BWF said in a statement.
“Team USA confirmed their participation and will take their place in Thomas Cup Group D alongside Japan, Malaysia, and England.”
Although the BWF didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind the unavailability of Kiwi players, Badminton New Zealand said the decision was taken following a number of Covid cases among the players.
The Indian men’s team has been clubbed alongside fourth seeds Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in group C.
