Covid era sees hybrid classrooms make debut at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 7

In a potential solution to the uncertainties that Covid is bringing to academic activities, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has ushered in the concept of hybrid classrooms on campus.

As part of its digital transformation initiatives, IIT Hyderabad has upgraded eight of its classrooms to hybrid classrooms which combine elements of physical classrooms with that of remote learning.

Depending upon the Covid situation over the past two years, educational institutions have been constantly switching between online and physical classes for students, leading to uncertainties and inconveniences for all students and teachers as well.

Offering a potential solution to the challenges of conducting classroom activities in these uncertain times, hybrid classrooms incorporate a live streaming video of in-person class activities that serve as a two-way conversation, integrating remote and in-person students in a singular environment. Hybrid learning can improve the flexibility and customization of classes, the accessibility of education, and the use of digital tools during any course proceedings. This experience will facilitate an all-around better teaching/learning environment for faculty and students, observed an IITH official statement.

The hybrid classrooms have come up as part of the CSR initiatives by Cyient foundation under the vision of Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman, Cyient and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, said: "The unprecedented circumstances for last two years has accelerated digital transformation of education and learning. The new norm will be hybrid learning with infrastructure in classrooms with smart boards, AV projection systems, and interactive virtual platforms. I am delighted IIT Hyderabad has initiated actions to create the new classrooms."

Welcoming the initiative, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said: "We wish many more such helping hands come forward to convert every classroom at IITH into hybrid classrooms. This is a small step towards the Digital India Mission. We have recently launched a portal 'Giving to IIT' where many such opportunities to support IITH have been listeda.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the eight new IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. IANS