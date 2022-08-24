CRB Public School, Chandigarh

The tiny tots of the school celebrated Janmashtami with full enthusiasm, fervour and devotion. They showcased the life of Lord Krishna through role play, dance, songs and craft work. The 'Chappan Bhog' ceremony was performed with Ladoo Gopal in a 'jhoola' specially decorated for the occasion. The 'prasad', including curd, butter, sweets, sugar candies, fruits, etc, was distributed among the children. Pre-primary wing students looked adorable dressed as Krishna, Radha and Gopis. They danced on the tunes of 'Yashomati mayaa se pooche Nand lala". The children donned peacock feather headgears and carried decorated 'matkas' and flutes. The celebrations ended with a motivational message to the students and teachers by school Director Naveen Mittal and Principal Sangeeta Mittal. They inspired everyone to be truthful and courageous in life.