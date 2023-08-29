CRB Public School, Chandigarh

Students of the school joined the plantation drive in the presence of members of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, around the greenbelt adjoining the school. Counsellor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu spread awareness regarding the campaign and also guided the children to care for the little plants.
