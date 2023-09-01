CRB Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Class VI of the school enriched their own and their schoolmates’ English language vocabulary by holding a seminar on ‘Parts of Speech’. Beautiful handmade models were used by the students to depict different pasrts of speech. They explained nouns,pronouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. while highlighting the role each of these played in a sentence.
