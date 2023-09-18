CRB Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Hindi Diwas. Students participated in various activities, namely story narration, Hindi recitation activity, poster and slogan writing. The self-narrated stories and poems written by children were greatly appreciated by their respective teachers. Children also designed thought-provoking and beautiful posters.
