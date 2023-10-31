CRB Public School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated by students of the school. The meaning of the festival was explained by students dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman. The school held a cultural programme in which students recited poems from the Ramayana and an effigy of Ravan was burnt as a symbol of triumph of good over evil. Children sang a variety of songs, including ‘Ram Sita Ram’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. School Director Naveen Mittal and Principal Sangeeta Mittal congratulated everyone for the event. Sweets were distributed to the students.