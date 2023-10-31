CRB Public School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated by students of the school. The meaning of the festival was explained by students dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman. The school held a cultural programme in which students recited poems from the Ramayana and an effigy of Ravan was burnt as a symbol of triumph of good over evil. Children sang a variety of songs, including ‘Ram Sita Ram’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. School Director Naveen Mittal and Principal Sangeeta Mittal congratulated everyone for the event. Sweets were distributed to the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG