CRB Public School, Chandigarh

Kindergarten kids enjoyed the Halloween day with their class fellows. The enthusiastic children participated in a mask making activity. They enjoyed and danced to the tunes of Halloween songs. The main idea behind celebration of the Halloween day is to remove the fear factor from the minds of kids.

