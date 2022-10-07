CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Dasehra on its premises. Principal Sangeeta Mittal conveyed her message to the students that “Indian culture signifies courage and valour”. Director of the school Naveen Kumar Mittal narrated the story of Lord Rama to the students and told them to follow the path of truth. He said the festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The celebration culminated with the burning of the effigy of Ravana.
