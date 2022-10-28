CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated clean and green Diwali. The day started with a special morning assembly wherein students delivered speeches on the significance of the festival and the relevance of eco-friendly celebrations. Various other activities such as rangoli-making with flowers and colours, candle and diya decoration, toran-making and card-making were organised in all the classes. KG students dressed in their ethnic attires did ‘Luxmi Poojan’ along with the school Director, Principal and teachers. The children enjoyed dancing and eating their party tiffins as well as sweets distributed to them by the school. The students were motivated to celebrate green Diwali this year.
