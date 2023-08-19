CRB Public School, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrates Independence Day with week-long activities, including poster-making on “Incredible India”. Students made posters of different food, festivals, clothes, monuments, etc, of various parts of India and they were very excited to make a collage of the same. A discussion about the various cultures across India was conducted in all classes. Children gained knowledge about different cultures of India through this activity and depicted unity in diversity.
