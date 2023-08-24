CRB Public School, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Independence Day. The students conducted an assembly where glimpses of the freedom struggle of India were presented through a plethora of performances, including patriotic dances, poetic recitation, role plays and songs. Blooming buds of the school portrayed themselves as the great freedom fighters, whereas literary items reflected the feelings. Principal Sangeeta Mittal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for presenting the wonderful show. The celebrations culminated with the national anthem. Students also took the ‘Paanch Pran’ pledge to protect the peace and unity of the nation.
