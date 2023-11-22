CRB Public School, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

The Diwali celebrations at the school means a festive look with rangolis, diyas, candles and sweets. The activities permeate the school premises with an atmosphere of togetherness and hope. The students of the Junior School celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm. Diwali Pujan was organised that filled hearts and minds with love and harmony. The teachers besides sensitising students to the ill-effects of crackers, also shared the guidelines of environment-friendly options for celebrating Diwali. Principal Sangeeta Mittal instilled students with a sense of victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair. Students participated in Diwali celebrations by decorating diyas, candles, rangoli making, Diwali card making, Toran making and so on. Dance party filled the hearts of all students with the spirit of Diwali.

#Diwali