Creative fair ‘Sonh Punjab Di’ organised

With the aim of connecting the state’s youth with Punjab’s ancient heritage, the Punjab Arts Council, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Punjab Government, organised a three-day creative fair titled ‘Sonh Punjab Di’ at SEABA International Public School, Lehragaga. The event was held under the leadership Chairman Swaranjit Singh Savi and Kanwaljit Singh Dhindsa. It was dedicated to Punjab’s 32 folk arts, handicrafts, folk singing, folk dances, and fine arts. As the chief guest, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, while viewing the folk arts, fine arts, and rural handicraft exhibitions, stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government is fully committed to reviving the concept of ‘Rangla Punjab’. He announced that the Punjab Government will take steps to release special funds for Punjab Kala Parishad, Chandigarh. He encouraged and honoured the artistes performing various arts at the fair, boosting their morale. Sufi singer Manpreet Singh Manna enthralled the audience with his captivating performance. Dr Jagdish Papra and Randeep Sangatpura made special contributions to making the fair a success.

Advertisement