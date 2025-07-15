DT
Home / The School Tribune / Creative writing competition at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

Creative writing competition at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
The prestigious Albert Barrow Memorial All-India Inter-School Creative Writing Competition 2025 was held at the school in which students from various ICSE schools participated showcasing their incredible creativity and persuasive writing skills. The annual event aims to cultivate literary skills and ignite a passion for creative expression and critical thinking among students. Principal George S Shear encouraged the participants to unleash their imagination and think beyond conventional boundaries, allowing their creativity to shine.

