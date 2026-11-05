Crescent players shine at nationals

Players of Crescent Senior Secondary School, Tutu, brought laurels to the institution by winning three medals at the National Beach Grappling Championship held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Harshit Thakur won gold, Aniket secured silver and Dixit clinched bronze. Around 350 players from 18 states participated in the championship. Five students represented Himachal Pradesh, whose contingent secured third position overall. The school management congratulated the medal winners, participating players, coaches, teachers and parents, and wished the achievers continued success in future competitions.

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