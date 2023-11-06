Cricket tournament at Pinegrove School, Subathu

The PGS U-13 cricket team showcased their exceptional prowess and indomitable spirit as they emerged Champions of the third Invitational Cricket Tournament for Boys hosted by Pinegrove School, Dharampur. The Grovian boys proved their mettle amongst five elite participating teams, ie Bishop Cotton School, Shimla; Mayo College, Ajmer; The Punjab Public School, Nabha; Army Public School, Dagshai; and The Lawrence School, Sanawar in a series of nine exciting league matches. Chief guest for the grand closing ceremony of the tournament was Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, HP. The finale against Mayo College, Ajmer, proved to be a nail-biting affair till the last ball, with both teams fighting hard for the top spot with a high degree of sportsmanship and skill. Mayo won the toss and chose to bat first, putting up a score of 105 runs for 8 wickets on board. Striving for victory, PGS chased the target and put up a total of 106 runs for 4 wickets. Pinegrove boys won the match by 6 wickets. Daksh Sharma of Pinegrove School was unanimously declared ‘Player of the Tournament’ and ‘Best Wicket Keeper’ for his outstanding performance. Rajat Choudhary was acknowledged as the ‘Best Fielder’, while Jayant Singh Khatri walked away with the ‘Best Bowler’ award for claiming 12 wickets in the tournament. Rayansh Tuli of Mayo College, Ajmer, was adjudged as the ‘Best Batsman’ for scoring 121 runs while Narun was declared the ‘Upcoming Player’ of the tournament.

#Cricket #Shimla