Cross country race at Sainik School, Kunjpura

The inter-house cross country race was conducted at the school. Principal Col Vijay Rana was the chief guest and flagged off the race motivating and encouraging the participants to run carefully along the earmarked route. A total of 543 (513 boys and 30 girls) students participated in the race. It was for the first time in the history of the school that the girl cadets also participated. They ran a distance of 3 km with the Holding House Cadets. Lavanya stood first, Vanya was second and Lamo was third in the race. The junior houses were the first to start the race and they covered a distance of 5 km. Cadet Ravi Kumar stood first in the race. The winner in the junior houses was the Panipat House, followed by Kurukshetra House in the second place, and Thaneshwar House in the third and Chillianwala House in the fourth position. In the Holding Houses, Shakargarh House won the championship defeating Chhamb House by a narrow margin of one point. In the senior houses cadet Akash of Chillianwala House was at number one place. The trophy in the senior houses was lifted by Chillianwala House, Kurukshetra was the runners up, Panipat secured the third position and Thaneshwar the fourth. The chief guest appreciated the collective efforts of the staff and students in making the event a grand success. He has also appreciated the support given by the local police for the effective handling of traffic and assistance in making the event a mega success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...