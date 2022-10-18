Cross country race at Sainik School, Kunjpura

The inter-house cross country race was conducted at the school. Principal Col Vijay Rana was the chief guest and flagged off the race motivating and encouraging the participants to run carefully along the earmarked route. A total of 543 (513 boys and 30 girls) students participated in the race. It was for the first time in the history of the school that the girl cadets also participated. They ran a distance of 3 km with the Holding House Cadets. Lavanya stood first, Vanya was second and Lamo was third in the race. The junior houses were the first to start the race and they covered a distance of 5 km. Cadet Ravi Kumar stood first in the race. The winner in the junior houses was the Panipat House, followed by Kurukshetra House in the second place, and Thaneshwar House in the third and Chillianwala House in the fourth position. In the Holding Houses, Shakargarh House won the championship defeating Chhamb House by a narrow margin of one point. In the senior houses cadet Akash of Chillianwala House was at number one place. The trophy in the senior houses was lifted by Chillianwala House, Kurukshetra was the runners up, Panipat secured the third position and Thaneshwar the fourth. The chief guest appreciated the collective efforts of the staff and students in making the event a grand success. He has also appreciated the support given by the local police for the effective handling of traffic and assistance in making the event a mega success.