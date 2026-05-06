icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Cub and Bulbul camp organised

Cub and Bulbul camp organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:02 PM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A three-day Cub and Bulbul camp was organised at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, fostering a spirit of leadership and teamwork among young learners. The camp witnessed active participation from 54 Bulbuls and 52 Cubs of classes II and III, creating a vibrant and engaging learning environment. The camp was conducted under the expert supervision of Chief State Organiser Commissioner Onkar Singh, Assistant State Organiser Commissioner Manjeet Kaur Brar and District Organiser Commissioner Tapinder Singh Bedi. Students enthusiastically participated in various activities, such as lemon spoon race, three-legged race, sack race, tug-of-war, drawing competition, paper craft and clay modelling. The camp also focused on value-based learning, where students were introduced to the significance of Cub and Bulbul prayers, ‘Jhanda Geet’ (flag song) and the core rules and motto of the scouting movement. The vice-principal encouraged students to plant more trees, take care of the environment and maintain open communication with their parents. As part of the camp activities, students also planted saplings and pledged to contribute towards keeping their surroundings green and clean.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts