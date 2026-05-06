Cub and Bulbul camp organised

A three-day Cub and Bulbul camp was organised at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, fostering a spirit of leadership and teamwork among young learners. The camp witnessed active participation from 54 Bulbuls and 52 Cubs of classes II and III, creating a vibrant and engaging learning environment. The camp was conducted under the expert supervision of Chief State Organiser Commissioner Onkar Singh, Assistant State Organiser Commissioner Manjeet Kaur Brar and District Organiser Commissioner Tapinder Singh Bedi. Students enthusiastically participated in various activities, such as lemon spoon race, three-legged race, sack race, tug-of-war, drawing competition, paper craft and clay modelling. The camp also focused on value-based learning, where students were introduced to the significance of Cub and Bulbul prayers, ‘Jhanda Geet’ (flag song) and the core rules and motto of the scouting movement. The vice-principal encouraged students to plant more trees, take care of the environment and maintain open communication with their parents. As part of the camp activities, students also planted saplings and pledged to contribute towards keeping their surroundings green and clean.

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