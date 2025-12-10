“Cultural Crescendo 2025 – A Saga of India’s Legacy” organised

Brilliance World School, Panchkula, hosted its grand annual function “Cultural Crescendo 2025 – A Saga of India’s Legacy”. The chief guest was BD Kalia. The function began on a divine note with ‘Saraswati Vandana’, followed by a captivating ‘Ganesh Vandana’ and prayer dance. A beautifully composed Sanskrit song, ‘Bharat Ka Geet’, added an emotional and patriotic charm to the beginning of the ceremony. The first part of the programme celebrated the ‘Bhakti’ element of India. Spectacular performances such as Lord Shiva’s ‘Shiv Tandav’, the intense story of ‘Rakta Beej Sanhar’ by Goddess Durga ,and the powerful depiction of Narsimha Avatar showcased India’s ancient spiritual legacy. The function then transitioned smoothly into a vibrant display of India’s Unity in Diversity. Students performed an array of traditional dances, including Kashmiri rouf, Himachali naati, Haryanvi and Punjabi, along with other state folk dances. The patriotic segment of the evening stirred deep emotions among the audience. The highlight was the meticulously choreographed ‘Pahalgam Attack’ sequence, which left the spectators spellbound. An English play based on the message “Different Religions, One Human Being” delivered a powerful social message on peace, humanity and brotherhood. A special retro Bollywood segment added charm and nostalgia to the evening. Evergreen classics such as “Mera Joota Hai Japani” and other golden hits were performed with great enthusiasm, representing India’s cinematic legacy and its timeless appeal. Principal Gurinder Sehgal addressed the gathering toward the end and appreciated the tireless efforts of students and teachers.

