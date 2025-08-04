Cultural events organised at DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Patiala,celebrated Teej through a series of inter-house competitions and cultural events. The programme began with the welcome of guests, followed by a series of vibrant events like ‘Ms Teej’ competition, ramp walk, ‘Sawan di Sargam’, talent round, ‘Sawan Samridhi’ tambola, and questioning round. The guests also shared their words of wisdom in “Teej Di Baat”. The event concluded with the announcement of results, a speech by the chief Ggest, words by the principal, gidda, and vote of thanks.

