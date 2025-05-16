Cultural programme by kids at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

An emotional programme was organised on the occasion of Mother's Day. Children gave colourful performances, including poetry recitations, dances and songs, etc. The programme began with a welcome speech by Principal Shalini Narang. Children expressed their love and gratitude for their mothers through various performances. The little ones danced to songs dedicated to mothers and presented poems and skits, displaying their deep affection. A special group song was also performed, which made the atmosphere emotional and joyous. The school choir presented a touching song, "Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala," conveying their deep love and respect for their mothers through music. A unique attraction of the programme was a role play in which children showcased the love, care and sacrifice of mothers.

