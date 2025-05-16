DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Cultural programme by kids at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Cultural programme by kids at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

School Notes
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An emotional programme was organised on the occasion of Mother's Day. Children gave colourful performances, including poetry recitations, dances and songs, etc. The programme began with a welcome speech by Principal Shalini Narang. Children expressed their love and gratitude for their mothers through various performances. The little ones danced to songs dedicated to mothers and presented poems and skits, displaying their deep affection. A special group song was also performed, which made the atmosphere emotional and joyous. The school choir presented a touching song, "Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala," conveying their deep love and respect for their mothers through music. A unique attraction of the programme was a role play in which children showcased the love, care and sacrifice of mothers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper