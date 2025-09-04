Curating life’s lessons from literature

In one’s life, certain people leave a lasting mark. Their influence shapes how we view the world and ourselves. For me, that person was my English teacher from classes V to VIII.

Her lessons extended beyond grammar, literature, and test scores. She taught me how to think, feel, and persist.

Ma'am brought a calm energy into the classroom. This made even the toughest assignments feel manageable. She believed every student had a story worth sharing.

To her, literature was not a dusty relic; it was a lively conversation.

Her first rule was simple: listen. She would read a paragraph aloud and then pause, inviting us to listen not just with our ears but with our minds and hearts.

This practice taught me to slow down and notice details like the shift in a character's voice, the weight of a decision, or the impact of a single word. I learned that literature is a map of human experience. To navigate it, you must pay attention.

What made ma'am stand out was her encouragement to be curious without fear of failure. When a student struggled with a sentence or a tough idea, she didn't respond harshly; she welcomed exploration. “What else could this scene mean?” she would ask, prompting us to think from different angles. This approach changed how I viewed challenges. I began to see complexity not as a barrier but as an invitation to think more deeply.

Beyond academics, she cared about character. I remember the day my English teacher encouraged — almost forced — me to participate in a poetry recitation competition.

At that time, I was a painfully shy child who could barely speak in front of the class, let alone on a stage.

Yet she saw something in me that I couldn't see in myself.

She patiently trained me after school, correcting my pronunciation, teaching me how to use expressions, and even making me rehearse until I gained confidence.

On the day of the competition, I stepped onto the stage with trembling hands but her reassuring smile from the audience gave me courage.

To my surprise, I not only recited confidently but also secured the second prize along with a cash award.

That moment changed me forever — it proved that with the right guidance and encouragement, even our greatest fears can turn into our biggest achievements.

Today, as I continue my studies and face real-world challenges, I carry the habits she instilled in me. Alka ma'am didn't just teach English; she taught me to think critically, feel deeply, and act sincerely. For that, I am deeply grateful.

If I could summarise her impact in one sentence, it would be this: she showed me that true inspiration comes from teachers who challenge us to grow while believing in our potential, even before we believe in ourselves.