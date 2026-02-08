DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Cyber fraud awareness session organised

Cyber fraud awareness session organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:25 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
A cyber fraud awareness session was organised at Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala, in collaboration with Bajaj Finance to educate students and staff about the growing threats of online fraud and the importance of digital safety. The event was graced by eminent guests, including Gursharan Singh Sandhu, former IG; Dilbagh Singh, former DSP, Chandigarh; Amandeep Singh, Sub-Inspector, Cyber Cell, Patiala; and Jaswinder Singh, Investigating Officer, Chandigarh. The programme began with a formal welcome of the distinguished guests by Principal Rekha Gupta, along with the staff members. The resource persons sensitised the participants to various cyber crimes such as online scams, identity theft, OTP fraud, account hacking and social media misuse. Through real-life examples, they explained how cyber criminals exploit unsuspecting users to steal personal and financial information. The speakers also guided students on preventive measures, including maintaining strong and confidential passwords, avoiding sharing OTPs, exercising caution while clicking unknown links and using secure websites. Students were encouraged to report any suspicious online activity to parents, teachers or cybercrime authorities. The session was highly interactive, with students actively participating and seeking clarifications. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the Principal, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their valuable insights. The session proved to be highly informative and reinforced the importance of cyber safety in today's digital age.

