Cyber-safety session at Saupin's School, Chandigarh

The school organised a lecture on ‘Cyber safety’ for the students of Class VI to XII. The talk was delivered by Gurcharan Singh, SP, Cyber Safety, Chandigarh. He enlightened students about different ways of maintaining data privacy and whom to contact in case of cyber hacking. Principal Surita Sharma thanked Gurcharan Singh for the informative session.
