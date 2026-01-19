DT
Cyber security and privacy

Cyber security and privacy

article_Author
Jeevansh Makkar
Updated At : 07:30 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Senior adult accessing smartphone and laptop with fingerprint for enhanced security and seamless login experience
With the massive increase in technology and expansion of digital platforms, an unseen, unmanageable tension is now unveiling in everyone’s life even without prompting at our doors. This is called nothing but cyber threat, which is performed by hackers by stealing our truly sensitive data.

Profoundly, the most prevalent danger is data breaches and phishing, where the attackers either gain unauthorised access to our private data or steal it by pretending to be trustworthy. However, these silent killers are using different software to accomplish their tasks, such as malware, ransomware, spyware, etc.

But the most striking factor is their target age group. To great surprise, these cyberpunks target most kids by giving them attractive chunks in games and other social sites.

Nevertheless, our cyber security teams are quite active in attending to these threats. Yet, our individual efforts can add glory to their endeavour. Moreover, it is our duty not to share our highly personal information on any platform. Confidentiality should be maintained at every step of cyber usage. It would help to mitigate cyber threats.

Cryptographic standards should be taught to people of every age. Last but not least, proactive monitoring can act as a boon in getting out of these attacks.

The writer is Class V student at Saint Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh

