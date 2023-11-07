'Cyber Security' workshop at KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop on ‘Cyber Security’ for students by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Cyber Cell (Ministry of Home Affairs). Nand Kishore, DSP, Training, was the chief guest. He taught students how to prevent oneself from cybercrime. He guided the students not to share their personal information on social media and keep strong passwords to avoid financial frauds. He advised them not to use open Internet at public place like railway stations and airports. Students were motivated to use less of their mobile phones. They were advised to focus more on their health and physical fitness.

