Home / The School Tribune / Cycles donated to Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Cycles donated to Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 28, 2025 IST
The school witnessed a moment of pride and gratitude as it welcomed Gurjot Masco, Director of Ocsam Cycle Industries, Ludhiana, for a special event celebrating his generous donation of bicycles to the school. This initiative aims to promote physical fitness and encourage a healthy lifestyle among students. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the donated bicycles, carried out by Principal Masco and other faculty members. To add an interactive element, the Sports Department conducted a fun-filled bicycle-themed quiz, engaging both students and teachers alike. In recognition of his generosity, Masco was presented with a token of appreciation by Principal Inderpreet Kaur, who also addressed the gathering with words of encouragement and thanks. The celebration culminated in cheers and delight as the students joyfully pedalled around the school grounds on their new bikes.

