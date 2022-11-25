Cygnus High World School, Ambala

The school held its annual function. The function began with the lighting of lamp. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was the chief guest, while School Chairman Vijay Goel was the guest of honour. Principals of nearby schools and sarpanches of different villages graced the occasion. Children took part in various cultural activities. Later, prizes were distributed to motivate students. Parents lauded the efforts of the school management, Principal Anju Sukhija and Administrator Chitra Anand.
