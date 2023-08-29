D.A.V. Centenary Public School, Jind

A yogasana competition was held at the school on the theme of ‘Do Yoga,Stay Healthy’ by Dr.Dharamdev Vidyarthi, the Chairman of the Haryana sports yogasana association. More than 200 students participated in the competition.Many students bagged medals under different age groups. As many as 30 yoga practitioners from the school participated in the event Gurmeet, Himanshu, Ankush, Sneha, Manasvi, Harsh, Vaidik, Ankita, Aryan, Aditya, Pankaj, Harshit, Divyansh won medals in different age categories. District in-charge Ram Narayan Arya, Chairman Mahesh Aashri applauded the students for their efforts.