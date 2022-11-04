D.A.V. Junior Wing, Ambala

With the motto "Show your care through share" and to acknowledge the role of school helpers in every celebration the school, in collaboration with Lions Club Phoenix, Ambala Cantt, organised an event by presenting gift hampers to the school helpers. Chaitanya Aggarwal, the President of Lions Club, Vivek Chadha, the Secretary, Goldy Anand, the Treasurer, Jasbir Malhotra, Jalraj Budhiraja. Riya Aggarwal, Suresh Dhiman and Navita Chadha, were present on the occasion. The aim of the event was to appreciate the dedication and hard work of the school helpers and to bring a smile on their faces. Principal Sheetal Sharma commended the efforts of the members of Lions Club and told the students that there was no better way to show care than giving gifts.