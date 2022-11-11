D.A.V. Junior Wing, Ambala

Gurpurb was celebrated on the school premises with much excitement. The celebration commenced with a prayer. Students shared information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and inspired everyone to lead a life like him. The spiritual ambience of devotional 'shabads' and 'ardas' created a religious ambience. Videos on Guru Nanak Dev ji's life journey were played for the students which reiterated the message ‘One god and the eternal truth’. At the end kadah prasad was distributed and langar was served in the school to students. Principal Sheetal Sharma appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers and the students and also gave the message of universal brotherhood.