D.A.V. Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt commemorated Basant Panchami on January 25. Keeping the tradition of inculcating values, the school organised a yajna to invoke the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. The children rendered the "Saraswati Vandana". As part of the activity the significance of Basant Panchami was explained to the students. Its association with yellow colour, the blooming of mustard flowers and the arrival of spring were also elaborated.This auspicious day was celebrated with great enthusiasm as all teachers and Principal were clad in yellow-coloured attire, offered floral prayers and invoked the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.