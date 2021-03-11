D.A.V. Public Senior Secondary School Mohali

The Principal Dr. Rosy Sharma, accompanied by all the staff members, hoisted the Tricolor. This entailed a grand celebration, including a patriotic song, dance and some performances by the students. The students also gave state-level performance at Government College, Phase-6, Mohali. The Principal appreciated the endeavours of our Armed Forces in protecting our country bravely. She motivated the students to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign' enthusiastically.