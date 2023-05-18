D C Montessori Sen. Sec (SMART) School, Manimajra

To educate and train the students for an unforeseen emergency like fire or any natural calamity, the school conducted a mock exercise drill recently. The drill was organised to check the readiness of the school to face any such emergency during any natural calamity and also to make the students and staff aware about the Fire Fighting rescue operation and its procedure.The session was all about understanding the basic nature of fire and causes of its breakout, and how we can protect ourselves under such circumstances. Students participated in the drill and learnt the use of fire extinguishers. The District Fire officer and station fire officer created awareness among the students about firefighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in times of such emergency situations.