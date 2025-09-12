‘Dada Dadi Diwas’ celebrated at old age home

During the national eye donation fortnight, Early Act Club “Asha Ki Kiran” of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, visited Old Age Home, Sector 15, Panchkula, under the aegis of the Rotary Club Chandigarh Central. The school doctor enlightened all elderly inmates about dos and don’ts regarding their eyes and motivated them to donate eyes as vision is the life’s greatest blessing. The students celebrated ‘Dada Dadi Diwas’ with the inmates of the old age home and shared biscuits and sandwiches with them. They also sang a beautiful “dada dadi humko pyare” song for them.

