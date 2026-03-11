Daksh selected for Inspire Manak Award Scheme

Daksh Sinha, a student of Class VII of Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has been selected under the prestigious Inspire Manak Award Scheme for the year 2025–26. The scheme is an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (India), Government of India, aimed at promoting creativity and scientific innovation among school students. Daksh Sinha has been awarded a grant of Rs 10,000 to develop his innovative scientific idea. His achievement has brought pride to the school and highlights the importance of nurturing scientific temperament among young learners. The school management and teachers have expressed immense pride in his achievement and congratulated him for bringing laurels to the institution.

