DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Daksh selected for Inspire Manak Award Scheme

Daksh selected for Inspire Manak Award Scheme

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:44 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Daksh Sinha, a student of Class VII of Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has been selected under the prestigious Inspire Manak Award Scheme for the year 2025–26. The scheme is an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (India), Government of India, aimed at promoting creativity and scientific innovation among school students. Daksh Sinha has been awarded a grant of Rs 10,000 to develop his innovative scientific idea. His achievement has brought pride to the school and highlights the importance of nurturing scientific temperament among young learners. The school management and teachers have expressed immense pride in his achievement and congratulated him for bringing laurels to the institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts