Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie

The school celebrated International Dance Day. Students had organised a programme where they presented both national as well as international dance forms ranging from classical Indian such as Kathak and Bharatnatyam, to Western street dances. The programme was inaugurated by the School President, Poonam Rai Dhawan. She spoke about various types of performing arts and how dance was the expression of the soul.. Dhawan encouraged everyone presentto take up dancing as it was pure joy of movement and a great stress-buster. Various dances from around the globe were presented by the students. A crowd favorite, Dabke, is from Syria and Jordan and an energetic folk dance usually performed on joyous occasions. Tarantella, a dance form specific to coastal Italy enthralled the audience. The evening also showcased K-Pop dance from Korea, a fusion of American street dance as well as Gujarati garba, and bhangra.