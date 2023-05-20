Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie

The school celebrated Mother's Day. Keeping the bonding emotion of mother and child in mind, the school had a series of special events where teachers made an earnest effort to instill the importance of mother in a child's life through effective thematic presentations, moral stories, dramatisation and video clippings. Students made cards and posters for their loving mothers. Students attended a high tea gathering in their honour at President Poonam Dhawan's residence. Students enjoyed exciting games, music and dancing which were followed by a sumptuous meal. All in all, it was an enjoyable and memorable day for each and every child.