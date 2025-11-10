Dance competition organised at Emm Aar school

A vibrant dance competition was organised at Emm Aar International School, Hoshiarpur Road, Adampur Doaba, where young students captured everyone's hearts with their enthusiasm, confidence and creativity. Students from each class participated with various themes, delivering captivating performances. Children in the Discoverers class performed dances to a Bollywood theme, while the Creators and Achievers class enthralled the audience with their energetic performances to retro and disco songs. The competition was judged on four key parameters: clothing, personal performance, song selection and dance step and confidence. After careful scoring, Jahana claimed first position, Yuvaan and Rajvansh shared second place and Vanya and Mayara secured the third position. Some students received special honours with Shanaya awarded the title of star performer, Sartaj Singh receiving the finest performer award and Niwan and Advik Singh receiving merit awards for their commendable efforts. Principal Ashita Salwan congratulated all the winners and praised the efforts of all teachers and participants.

