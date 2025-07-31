Dance mania at DAV Public School, Chandigarh

The Kindergarten Wing of DAV Public School, Sec 8, Chd, came alive with rhythm, colour and excitement as it hosted the vibrant “Dance Mania” activity. The event aimed to promote self-expression, confidence, and motor coordination among the little learners in a fun way. Tiny tots dressed in colourful dance costumes twirled, grooved, and tapped their feet to lively beats, radiating joy and enthusiasm. The principal lauded the efforts of the students and staff, stating that such activities play a vital role in the holistic development of children. She encouraged students to continue exploring their creative talents with the same zeal.

