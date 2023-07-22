Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

The academy organised a ‘spiritual talk’ for students of Class VI to XII on the topic “Academic excellence through meditation”. Resource person Harpreet Kaur from the SKRM (Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission) enlightened the students about the profound impact of meditation on academic performance. She highlighted how regular meditation practice can enhance focus, reduce stress and improve overall well-being, ultimately leading to academic excellence. She also explained how one can experience the ‘Light of God’ within. The session left everyone inspired and motivated to embark on a journey of self-realisation and improve academic achievements through the practice of meditation. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Jagjit Kaur, primary coordinator.
