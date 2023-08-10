Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

A science seminar was organised by the science faculty for the students of Class IX to XII at the academy. The seminar showcased students’ research and communication skills. Participants presented diverse topics, ranging from science innovation for a sustainable future, plastic management, ICT in quality science education, ancient Indian scientific knowledge and its relevance in modern times and perspectives of science technology and society. Japman Kaur, Aanchal and Ramnik Ambasht stood first, second and third in Class X, respectively. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh appreciated the efforts of the children and honoured them with trophies.
