Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

The academy celebrated Independence Day by organised an inter-house dance competition for the students with an aim to allow the participants to express their patriotic ideals and showcase their talent. The celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by singing of the national anthem. The participants performed dances wearing traditional Indian as well as Tricolour attires and danced on patriotic songs. A patriotic song and role play performed by the students on the theme ‘Patriotism’ overwhelmed everyone present. Karate students showcased their talent in a mind-blowing performance. Each house performed well but Peace House won the Winner’s Trophy. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh addressed the gathering. She congratulated the winning house. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Academic Coordinator Narinder Kaur.