Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

India’s third lunar exploration mission symbolises the nation’s continuous dedication to space exploration and technological advancement. In a special morning prayer at the school, students prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, demonstrating the country’s commitment beyond Earth’s boundaries. Based on the achievements of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, this mission represents a significant step for India in the pursuit of knowledge beyond Earth’s limits. The school shared an e-card and an e-video with the students. The beautifully designed e-card depicted the grandeur of space, evoking a sense of wonder in young minds. On the other hand, the e-video took students on a virtual journey through the mission, from launch to the lunar landing, providing an immersive experience.

