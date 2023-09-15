Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

The U-19 girls’ badminton team of the academy emerged triumphant in the Zonal Badminton Tournament, held at Delhi World School, Doraha. The team’s remarkable performance brought immense pride and joy to the entire Darshan Academy community.
