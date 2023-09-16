Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The school premises was beautifully decorated. The celebration commenced with the welcome of guests by primary coordinator Jagjit Kaur. The importance of Janmashtami was very beautifully explained by Sapna. Students of Nursery to Class I merrily performed dances on Lord Krishna’s bhajans. Students of UKG performed a roleplay. Students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes and peacock feathers. Hymns were offered by spiritual singer Ketan Sharma and former student Rishabh Verma. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh blessed all students on the auspicious day.