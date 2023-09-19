Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

Students of the academy participated in the CBSE Science Challenge, showcasing their knowledge and enthusiasm for science. The competition consisted of two rounds. The first round of the challenge was a demanding written test that assessed the students’ grasp of scientific concepts and problem-solving abilities. Students exhibited their dedication and passion for science, leading to the selection of six promising candidates — Shiva Nishad and Vineet from Class VIII, Kashish Arora and Vaishnavi Negi from Class IX and Japman Kaur and Navjot Kaur of Class X. In the second round of the competition, these six students continued to demonstrate their commitment and aptitude for science. Their outstanding performance in the challenge not only earned them recognition but also an esteemed certificate of achievement. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement.

